Today is the 114th day of 2023 and the 36th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Willem de Kooning (1904-1997), artist; Robert Penn Warren (1905-1989), novelist/poet; Richard Donner (1930-2021), filmmaker; Shirley MacLaine (1934- ), actress; Sue Grafton (1940-2017), author; Barbra Streisand (1942- ), singer/actress; Cedric the Entertainer (1964- ), comedian/actor; Djimon Hounsou (1964- ), actor; Aidan Gillen (1968- ), actor; Damon Lindelof (1973- ), TV writer/executive; Kelly Clarkson (1982- ), singer-songwriter/TV personality.
TODAY’S FACT: The Hubble Space Telescope’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, was launched on Dec. 25, 2021. NASA estimates that Hubble will make its natural atmospheric re-entry between 2026 and the end of the decade.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1901, the first American League game was played. The Chicago White Stockings defeated the Cleveland Blues, 8-2.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Everything happens for a reason, but that doesn’t mean there’s a point.” -- Sue Grafton, “C is for Corpse”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $300 million -- price reportedly paid by hedge fund manager Kenneth C. Griffin for the Willem de Kooning painting “Interchange” in a private sale in September 2015. It was the highest known price paid for a painting until November 2017, when da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” sold for $450.3 million.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (April 19) and first quarter moon (April 27).
