Today is the 117th day of 2023 and the 39th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Morse (1791-1872), Morse code co-inventor; Ulysses S. Grant (1822-1885), soldier/18th U.S. president; Rogers Hornsby (1896-1963), baseball player; Enos Slaughter (1916-2002), baseball player; Jack Klugman (1922-2012), actor; Coretta Scott King (1927-2006), activist; Casey Kasem (1932-2014), radio/TV personality; Sandy Dennis (1937-1992), actress; August Wilson (1945-2005), playwright; Herm Edwards (1954- ), football coach; Ari Graynor (1983- ), actress; Patrick Stump (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Lizzo (1988- ) rapper/singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1667, blind and impoverished poet John Milton sold the copyright to his masterpiece, “Paradise Lost,” for 10 pounds (roughly $2,777.65 in 2023 U.S. currency).
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1956, 32-year-old boxer Rocky Marciano retired with a perfect 49-0 record, the only heavyweight champion to do so.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “All you need in the world is love and laughter. That’s all anybody needs. To have love in one hand and laughter in the other.” — August Wilson
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,776 -- architectural height (in feet) of One World Trade Center in New York City. Construction on the site began on this day in 2006.
TODAY’S MOON: First quarter moon (April 27).
