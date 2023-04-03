Today is the 93rd day of 2023 and the 15th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Washington Irving (1783-1859), writer; Doris Day (1922-2019), singer/actress; Marlon Brando (1924-2004), actor; Gus Grissom (1926-1967), astronaut; Jane Goodall (1934- ), primatologist; Wayne Newton (1942- ), singer; Sandra Boynton (1953- ), humorist/illustrator; Alec Baldwin (1958- ), actor; David Hyde Pierce (1959- ), actor; Eddie Murphy (1961- ), actor/comedian; Ben Mendelsohn (1969- ), actor; Adam Scott (1973- ), actor; Cobie Smulders (1982- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: After Marlon Brando returned his script for “On the Waterfront” twice, Frank Sinatra was cast in the lead role. Brando was ultimately convinced to star and went on to win an Oscar for his iconic performance.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins won the NHL’s Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer, ending Wayne Gretzky’s streak of consecutive scoring titles at seven.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Great minds have purpose, others have wishes. Little minds are tamed and subdued by misfortunes; but great minds rise above them.” -- Washington Irving
TODAY’S NUMBER: 214,488 -- offshore entities (used as tax havens) revealed in the Panama Papers, a massive leak of financial and legal documents first published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on this day in 2016.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 28) and full moon (April 5).
