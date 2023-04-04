Today is the 94th day of 2023 and the 16th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Cross (1964- ), actor/comedian; Robert Downey Jr. (1965- ), actor; David Blaine (1973- ), magician; Heath Ledger (1979-2008), actor; Natasha Lyonne (1979- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The Beatles were the first artists in history to simultaneously hold the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a feat the group accomplished on this day in 1964.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, Wayne Gretzky finished the season with 212 points. He remains the only player in NHL history to top 200 points in a season.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot — it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.” — Maya Angelou
TODAY’S NUMBER: 32 -- days in office for William Henry Harrison, the ninth president of the United States, who died of pneumonia on this day in 1841. Harrison was the first U.S. president to die in office, and his tenure remains the shortest in history.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 28) and full moon (April 5).
