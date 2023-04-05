Today is the 95th day of 2023 and the 17th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Hobbes (1588-1679), philosopher; Booker T. Washington (1856-1915), writer/educator; Spencer Tracy (1900-1967), actor; Bette Davis (1908-1989), actress; Gregory Peck (1916-2003), actor; Roger Corman (1926- ), filmmaker; Colin Powell (1937-2021), U.S. Army general/diplomat; Mitch Pileggi (1952- ), actor; Pharrell Williams (1973- ), rapper/producer; Sterling K. Brown (1976- ), actor; Hayley Atwell (1982- ), actress; Lily James (1989- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Easter Island, located in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, was given its name by its first recorded European visitor, Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen, who first encountered it on Easter Sunday, on this day in 1722.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers scored his 31,420th career point, breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I would permit no man ... to narrow and degrade my soul by making me hate him.” — Booker T. Washington, “Up From Slavery”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 9 — films directed by Roger Corman in 1957. Corman is credited with directing 56 films and producing 512 more between 1954 and 2023.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (April 5).
