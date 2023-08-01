Today is the 213th day of 2023 and the 42nd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Clark (1770-1838), explorer; Francis Scott Key (1779-1843), poet/lawyer; Herman Melville (1819-1891), author; Dom DeLuise (1933-2009), actor/comedian; Yves Saint Laurent (1936-2008), fashion designer; Jerry Garcia (1942-1995), singer-songwriter; Coolio (1963-2022), rapper; Sam Mendes (1965- ), film director; Edgerrin James (1978- ), football player; Jason Momoa (1979- ), actor; Madison Bumgarner (1989- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles was the first music video aired on MTV when the network launched on this day in 1981.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the Olympic Games opened in Berlin before a crowd of 100,000 spectators.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibers connect us with our fellow men; and among those fibers, as sympathetic threads, our actions run as causes, and they come back to us as effects.” — Herman Melville
TODAY’S NUMBER: 14,130 — final elevation (in feet) of Colorado’s Mount Evans Scenic Byway, the highest paved road in North America.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (Aug. 1).
