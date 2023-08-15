Today is the 227th day of 2023 and the 56th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821), French emperor; Walter Scott (1771-1832), poet/novelist; Ethel Barrymore (1879-1959), actress; Edna Ferber (1885-1968), author; Julia Child (1912-2004), cookbook author/TV personality; Stieg Larsson (1954-2004), journalist/author; Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (1963- ), filmmaker; Debra Messing (1968- ), actress; Ben Affleck (1972- ), actor/filmmaker; Carl Edwards (1979- ), race car driver; Jennifer Lawrence (1990- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The price of gold skyrocketed from $35 per ounce in 1971 to $850 per ounce in 1980 as a result of the economic measures undertaken by President Nixon in 1971.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1948, Babe Didrikson Zaharias won the third women’s golf U.S. Open, even after missing a 5-foot putt on the 18th hole.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “To make a film is easy; to make a good film is war. To make a very good film is a miracle.” -- Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu
TODAY’S NUMBER: 400,000 — estimated number of concertgoers who attended the Woodstock Music and Art Fair when it opened near Bethel, New York, on this day in 1969.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 8) and new moon (Aug. 16).
