Today is the 220th day of 2023 and the 49th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sara Teasdale (1884-1933), poet/Pulitzer Prize winner; Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1896-1953), novelist/Pulitzer Prize winner; Benny Carter (1907-2003), jazz musician; Esther Williams (1921-2013), actress; Mel Tillis (1932-2017), singer-songwriter; Dustin Hoffman (1937- ), actor; Keith Carradine (1949- ), actor; Robin Quivers (1952- ), radio personality; Deborah Norville (1958- ), journalist; The Edge (1961- ), guitarist; Roger Federer (1981- ), tennis player; Meagan Good (1981- ), actress; Shawn Mendes (1998- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Thomas Edison received a patent for the mimeograph on this day in 1876.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, the Chicago Cubs hosted their first-ever night game under the newly installed lights at Wrigley Field. Rain caused the game to be called in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading the Mets 3-1.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It seems to me that the Earth may be borrowed but not bought. It may be used, but not owned. ... We are tenants and not possessors, lovers and not masters.” — Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2,121 — height (in feet) of the Warsaw radio mast in Poland, which held the title of the world’s tallest structure until it collapsed on this day in 1991.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (Aug. 8).
