Today is the 221st day of 2023 and the 50th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Dryden (1631-1700), poet/dramatist/critic; Bob Cousy (1928- ), basketball player; Rod Laver (1938- ), tennis player; Sam Elliott (1944- ), actor; Whitney Houston (1963-2012), singer; Brett Hull (1964- ), hockey player; Hoda Kotb (1964- ), news anchor; Deion Sanders (1967- ), football and baseball player; Gillian Anderson (1968- ), actress; Eric Bana (1968- ), actor; Chris Cuomo (1970- ), journalist; Chamique Holdsclaw (1977- ), basketball player; Anna Kendrick (1985- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: U.S. Secretary of War Henry Stimson persuaded the Target Committee to take Kyoto, Japan, off the short list of possible nuclear targets during World War II because of its cultural and religious significance to the people of Japan.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, 27-year-old Wayne Gretzky, already considered among the greatest players in the history of hockey, was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “ Bold knaves thrive without one grain of sense, / But good men starve for want of impudence.” — John Dryden, “Epilogue to Constantine the Great”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4 — gold medals claimed by Jesse Owens at the Berlin Olympics. He won the fourth in the 4x100 meter relay on this day in 1936, becoming the first American to win four track-and-field gold medals in one Olympiad.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 8) and new moon (Aug. 16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.