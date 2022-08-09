Today is the 222nd day of 2022 and the 51st day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Herbert Hoover (1874-1964), 31st U.S. president; Jimmy Dean (1928-2010), singer/actor/entrepreneur; Eddie Fisher (1928-2010), singer; Rosanna Arquette (1959- ), actress; Antonio Banderas (1960- ), actor; Suzanne Collins (1962- ), author; Gus Johnson (1967- ), sportscaster; Justin Theroux (1971- ), actor/screenwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: The Smithsonian Institution, officially chartered by Congress on this day in 1846, estimates that about 99% of its collection is in storage rather than on display.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1981, Pete Rose got the 3,631st hit of his career, breaking the National League record for career hits held by Stan Musial.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It takes ten times as long to put yourself back together as it does to fall apart.” -- Suzanne Collins, “Mockingjay”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $778 billion -- estimated Department of Defense budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 5) and full moon (Aug. 11).
