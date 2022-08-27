Today is the 239th day of 2022 and the 68th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lyndon B. Johnson (1908-1973), 36th U.S. president; Paul Reubens (1952- ), actor; Cesar Millan (1969- ), dog trainer; Sarah Chalke (1976- ), actress; Aaron Paul (1979- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The Valles Marineris canyon system on Mars, also known as the Mars Grand Canyon, stretches for 2,500 miles and is up to 4 miles deep.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, Oakland A’s left fielder Rickey Henderson stole his 119th base of the year, setting a new single-season record. He went on to steal three more bases by the end of the game and finished the season with 130 stolen bases, a record that still stands.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The streets are full of admirable craftsmen, but so few practical dreamers.” -- Man Ray
TODAY’S NUMBER: 43,129,566 -- votes cast for Lyndon B. Johnson in the 1964 presidential election. Johnson won 61.1% of the popular vote over his opponent, Republican Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona, in the most lopsided win since James Monroe’s re-election in 1820.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (Aug. 27).
