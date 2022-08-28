Today is the 241st day of 2022 and the 70th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Locke (1632-1704), philosopher; Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (1809-1894), author; Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982), actress; Charlie Parker (1920-1955), musician; Richard Attenborough (1923-2014), filmmaker; William Friedkin (1935- ), film director; John McCain (1936-2018), U.S. senator; Elliott Gould (1938- ), actor; Joel Schumacher (1939-2020), film director; GG Allin (1956-1993), singer-songwriter; Michael Jackson (1958-2009), singer-songwriter; Lea Michele (1986- ), actress; Liam Payne (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Strom Thurmond’s 1957 civil rights filibuster remains the longest one-man filibuster in history. It lasted 24 hours, 18 minutes and opened with Thurmond reading the voting laws of all 48 states.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1977, St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock stole two bases to match, then break, Ty Cobb’s record for career stolen bases, which had stood at 892 bases for 49 years.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Music is your own experience, your thoughts, your wisdom.” — Charlie Parker
TODAY’S NUMBER: 175 — top sustained wind speed (in mph) during Hurricane Katrina.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 27) and first quarter moon (Sept. 3).
