Today is the 362nd day of 2022 and the eighth day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stan Lee (1922-2018), comic book creator/publisher; Denzel Washington (1954- ), actor; John Legend (1978- ), singer-songwriter;
TODAY’S FACT: “Marvel Comics” was the first pulp fantasy comic book series published by Timely Comics, debuting in August 1939. Timely Comics editor Stan Lee reincorporated the name in 1961, publishing under the name Marvel Comics.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1958, the Baltimore Colts came from behind in the final seconds to force the first sudden-death overtime in a championship game. The Colts went on to win “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” defeating the New York Giants 23-17 to win the NFL championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “My mother never gave up on me. I messed up in school so much they were sending me home, but my mother sent me right back.” — Denzel Washington
TODAY’S NUMBER: $15,000 -- average cost per cycle of in vitro fertilization in the United States. Most couples have to go through more than one cycle to achieve a successful pregnancy.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Dec. 23) and first quarter moon (Dec. 29).
