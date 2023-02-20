Today is the 51st day of 2023 and the 62nd day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ansel Adams (1902-1984), photographer; Robert Altman (1925-2006), filmmaker; Richard Matheson (1926-2013), author/screenwriter; Sidney Poitier (1927-2022), actor; Nancy Wilson (1937-2018), singer/actress; Patty Hearst (1954- ), actress/socialite; Charles Barkley (1963- ), basketball player/broadcaster; Cindy Crawford (1966- ), fashion model; Kurt Cobain (1967-1994), musician; Lili Taylor (1967- ), actress; Trevor Noah (1984- ), comedian; Miles Teller (1987- ), actor; Rihanna (1988- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: More NASA astronauts (31 people, as of 2023) have come from New York than from any other state.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1998, 15-year-old Tara Lipinski became the youngest person in history to win a singles figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics held in Nagano, Japan.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We spend so much time being afraid of failure, afraid of rejection. But regret is the thing we should fear most. Failure is an answer. Rejection is an answer. Regret is an eternal question you will never have the answer to.” -- Trevor Noah, “Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 10,506 -- duration (in hours) of the longest single human spaceflight, by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov from January 1994 to March 1995. Polyakov spent 437 days aboard the Mir space station.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (Feb. 20).
