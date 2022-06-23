Today is the 175th day of 2022 and the fourth day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Ross (1777-1856), Arctic explorer; Henry Ward Beecher (1813-1887), clergyman/abolitionist; Ambrose Bierce (1842-1914), writer/satirist; Gerrit Rietveld (1888-1964), architect; Jack Dempsey (1895-1983), boxer; Mick Fleetwood (1947- ), musician; Peter Weller (1947- ), actor; Iain Glen (1961- ), actor; Mindy Kaling (1979- ), actress/producer; Minka Kelly (1980- ), actress; Lionel Messi (1987- ), soccer player.
TODAY’S FACT: Pablo Picasso was honored on his 90th birthday with an exhibition at the Louvre in Paris in 1971. It was the first time the Louvre had exhibited the work of a living artist.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, the South Africa Springboks defeated the New Zealand All Blacks in the finals of the Rugby World Cup as Nelson Mandela looked on. The event was dramatized in the 2009 film “Invictus.”
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Corporation, n. An ingenious device for obtaining individual profit without individual responsibility.” -- Ambrose Bierce, “The Devil’s Dictionary”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 9 -- age of British explorer John Ross when he joined the Royal Navy as an apprentice in 1786.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).
