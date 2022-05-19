Today is the 140th day of 2022 and the 62nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jimmy Stewart (1908-1997), actor; Joe Cocker (1944-2014), singer-songwriter; Cher (1946- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Ted Allen (1965- ), TV personality; Timothy Olyphant (1968- ), actor; Tony Stewart (1971- ), race car driver; Busta Rhymes (1972- ), rapper; Matt Czuchry (1977- ), actor; Rachel Platten (1981- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1916, the Saturday Evening Post published its first issue featuring a Norman Rockwell painting (“Boy with Baby Carriage”) on the cover.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, Sunday Silence beat Easy Goer by a nose in the 114th Preakness Stakes, the horse race’s closest margin.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A party of order or stability, and a party of progress or reform, are both necessary elements of a healthy state of political life.” -- John Stuart Mill
TODAY’S NUMBER: 270 million -- acres of U.S. land given away through the Homestead Act.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 15) and last quarter moon (May 22).
