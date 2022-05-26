Today is the 147th day of 2022 and the 69th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: “Wild Bill” Hickok (1837-1876), lawman/gambler; Dashiell Hammett (1894-1961), author; Rachel Carson (1907-1964), biologist/environmentalist; Hubert Humphrey (1911-1978), politician; Vincent Price (1911-1993), actor; Sam Snead (1912-2002), golfer; Henry Kissinger (1923- ), politician; Louis Gossett Jr. (1936- ), actor; Adam Carolla (1964- ), TV personality/radio host; Paul Bettany (1971- ), actor; Jack McBrayer (1973- ), actor; Andre 3000 (1975- ), rapper/actor; Jamie Oliver (1975- ), chef/activist; Chris Colfer (1990- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were not only Allied leaders in World War II; they were seventh cousins once removed, through Roosevelt’s mother.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, Major League Baseball awarded Montreal, Canada, the first MLB franchise outside the United States (Montreal Expos).
TODAY’S QUOTE: “If a man says a thing often enough, he is very likely to acquire some sort of faith in it sooner or later.” -- Dashiell Hammett, “The Second-Story Angel”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,046 -- height (in feet) of the Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest building in the world when it opened to the public on this day in 1930.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.