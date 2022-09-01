Today is the 245th day of 2022 and the 74th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Terry Bradshaw (1948- ), football player/sportscaster; Christa McAuliffe (1948-1986), teacher/astronaut; Mark Harmon (1951- ), actor; Jimmy Connors (1952- ), tennis player; Eric Dickerson (1960- ), football player; Keanu Reeves (1964- ), actor; Lennox Lewis (1965- ), boxer; Salma Hayek (1966- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The first ATM in the United States was put into service at Chemical Bank in Rockville Center, New York, on this day in 1969.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1960, Wilma Rudolph ran the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds to claim the gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Rome. She was awarded the world record for her sprint, only to have it revoked because wind speeds were higher than allowed.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “If you’re any kind of artist, you make a miraculous journey, and you come back and make some statements in shapes and colors of where you were.” -- Romare Bearden
TODAY’S NUMBER: 18 -- books authored by Theodore Roosevelt, including his autobiography, a biography of Oliver Cromwell and his best-selling personal memoir of the Spanish-American War, “The Rough Riders.”
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 27) and first quarter moon (Sept. 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.