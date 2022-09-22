Today is the 266th day of 2022 and the second day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Victoria Woodhull (1838-1927), journalist/activist; Walter Lippmann (1889-1974), journalist/philosopher; Mickey Rooney (1920-2014), actor; John Coltrane (1926-1967), saxophonist; Ray Charles (1930-2004), singer-songwriter; Julio Iglesias (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Bruce Springsteen (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Jason Alexander (1959- ), actor; Ani DiFranco (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Anthony Mackie (1978- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Nintendo, known today as a video game company, was founded by Fusajiro Yamauchi in Kyoto, Japan, on this day in 1889. The company originally produced handmade playing cards.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, Jose Canseco of the Oakland A’s became the first member of Major League Baseball’s “40-40 club,” hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “What a myth never contains is the critical power to separate its truth from its errors.” -- Walter Lippmann
TODAY’S NUMBER: 33 -- surviving members in Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery. Only one member of the party died during the nearly 8,000-mile expedition.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 17) and new moon (Sept. 25).
