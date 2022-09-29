Today is the 273rd day of 2022 and the ninth day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Deborah Kerr (1921-2007), actress; Truman Capote (1924-1984), author; Elie Wiesel (1928-2016), author/activist; Angie Dickinson (1931- ), actress; Johnny Mathis (1935- ), singer-songwriter; Barry Williams (1954- ), actor; Fran Drescher (1957- ), actress; Tony Hale (1970- ), actor; Jenna Elfman (1971- ), actress; Marion Cotillard (1975- ), actress; Martina Hingis (1980- ), tennis player; T-Pain (1985- ), rapper/producer.
TODAY’S FACT: James Dean starred in just three films. Best known for his iconic role in “Rebel Without a Cause,” Dean was posthumously nominated for the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role for “East of Eden” in 1956 and “Giant” in 1957.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1927, Babe Ruth broke his own record for home runs in a season by hitting his 60th, setting a record that stood for 34 years.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When a person doesn’t have gratitude, something is missing in his or her humanity. A person can almost be defined by his or her attitude toward gratitude.” — Elie Wiesel
TODAY’S NUMBER: $108 million — combined value of “Seascape at Scheveningen” and “Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen,” two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh that were stolen from Amsterdam in 2002; their recovery was announced 14 years later, on this day in 2016.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 2).
