Today is the 160th day of 2022 and the 82nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Les Paul (1915-2009), musician/inventor; Dick Vitale (1939- ), sportscaster; Michael J. Fox (1961- ), actor; Aaron Sorkin (1961- ), screenwriter/producer; Johnny Depp (1963- ), actor; Natalie Portman (1981- ), actress.
Today’s trivia: Legendary guitarist Les Paul is the only person to be inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes and became the ninth horse in history to complete horse racing’s Triple Crown. His time of 2:24 remains the American record for the 1.5 mile on dirt.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Books fall open, you fall in. When you climb out again, you’re a bit larger than you used to be.” -- Gregory Maguire
TODAY’S NUMBER: 5 -- weeks that Robert McNamara served as the president of Ford Motor Co. before he was appointed the secretary of defense in 1960. McNamara was the first Ford president who was not related to founder Henry Ford.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 7) and full moon (June 14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.