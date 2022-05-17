Today is the 138th day of 2022 and the 60th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frank Capra (1897-1991), filmmaker; Perry Como (1912-2001), singer; Margot Fonteyn (1919-1991), ballet dancer; Pope John Paul II (1920-2005), Roman Catholic leader; Brooks Robinson (1937- ), baseball player; Reggie Jackson (1946- ), baseball player; George Strait (1952- ), singer/guitarist; Chow Yun-Fat (1955- ), actor; Yannick Noah (1960- ), tennis player; Tina Fey (1970- ), actress/comedian; Jack Johnson (1975- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Five countries (the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China) have officially acknowledged a capability to deploy nuclear weapons. At least four others (India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea) have nuclear capability but are not signatories to nuclear non-proliferation treaties.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, 40-year-old left-hander Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the oldest pitcher ever to throw a perfect game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Social justice cannot be attained by violence. Violence kills what it intends to create.” -- Pope John Paul II
TODAY’S NUMBER: $168 billion -- value of Microsoft sales in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (May 15) and last quarter moon (May 22).
