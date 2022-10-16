Today is the 290th day of 2022 and the 26th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arthur (1900-1991), actress; Jerry Siegel (1914-1996), writer/illustrator; Arthur Miller (1915-2005), playwright/novelist; Rita Hayworth (1918-1987), actress; Beverly Garland (1926-2008), actress; Evel Knievel (1938-2007), stunt performer; Michael McKean (1947- ), actor; Mae Jemison (1956- ), scientist/astronaut; Norm Macdonald (1959-2021), actor/comedian; Mike Judge (1962- ), animator/writer/director; Ernie Els (1969- ), golfer; Wyclef Jean (1969- ), rapper/producer; Eminem (1972- ), rapper; Felicity Jones (1983- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1952, Albert Einstein was offered the post of Israeli president, which he politely declined.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, the International Olympic Committee expelled American Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from further participation in the Games in Mexico City for raising their fists in protest against racial discrimination during the victory ceremony the previous day.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I could not ignore their withering glances. They looked at me the way real vampires look at Count Chocula.” -- Norm Macdonald, “Based on a True Story”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4 -- performances in 1944 of Arthur Miller’s first Broadway play, “The Man Who Had All the Luck,” before it closed to poor reviews.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (Oct. 17).
