Today is the 307th day of 2022 and the 43rd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Cullen Bryant (1794-1878), poet/journalist; Walker Evans (1903-1975), photographer; Charles Bronson (1921-2003), actor; Michael Dukakis (1933- ), politician; Larry Holmes (1949- ), boxer; Anna Wintour (1949- ), fashion journalist; Roseanne Barr (1952- ), comedian/actress; Kate Capshaw (1953- ), actress; Dennis Miller (1953- ), comedian; Phil Simms (1955- ), football player/sportscaster; Dolph Lundgren (1957- ), actor; Evgeni Plushenko (1982- ), figure skater; Colin Kaepernick (1987- ), football player/activist.
TODAY’S FACT: Though he didn’t receive a single electoral vote, third-party candidate Ross Perot won 18.9% of the popular vote nationally in 1992.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2016, the Chicago Cubs ended the longest championship drought in Major League Baseball history at 108 years, defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Weep not that the world changes -- did it keep a stable changeless state, ‘twere cause indeed to weep.” -- William Cullen Bryant
TODAY’S NUMBER: 162 -- days Sputnik 2 was in orbit. Laika, its canine passenger, died within hours of the launch due to overheating.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
