Today is the 204th day of 2022 and the 33rd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Emil Jannings (1884-1950), actor; Raymond Chandler (1888-1959), author; Anthony M. Kennedy (1936- ), Supreme Court justice; Woody Harrelson (1961- ), actor; Eriq La Salle (1962- ); actor/director; Slash (1965- ), guitarist; Philip Seymour Hoffman (1967-2014), actor; Alison Krauss (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Marlon Wayans (1972- ), actor; Michelle Williams (1979- ), singer/actress; Daniel Radcliffe (1989- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Comet Hale-Bopp, discovered on this day in 1995, was visible to the naked eye for a record 18 months, from May 1996 to December 1997. The previous record holder, the Great Comet of 1811, was visible for about nine months.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1996, injured American gymnast Kerri Strug scored a 9.7 on the vault as the U.S. won its first-ever Olympic gold medal in the women’s team gymnastics competition.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Everything a writer learns about the art or craft of fiction takes just a little away from his need or desire to write at all. In the end he knows all of the tricks and has nothing to say.” -- Raymond Chandler
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,400 -- the distance from Earth (in light years) of Kepler-452b, a potentially Earthlike exoplanet orbiting within the habitable zone of a star in the constellation Cygnus. NASA announced its discovery on this day in 2015.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 20) and new moon (July 28).
