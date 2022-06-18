Today is the 169th day of 2022 and the 91st day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: E.W. Scripps (1854-1926), publisher; Kay Kyser (1905-1985), bandleader; Sammy Cahn (1913-1993), songwriter; George Mikan (1924-2005), basketball player; Lou Brock (1939-2020), baseball player; Roger Ebert (1942-2013), film critic; Paul McCartney (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Isabella Rossellini (1952- ), actress/model; Angela Johnson (1961- ), author; Blake Shelton (1976- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Napoleon Bonaparte amassed the largest army ever in Europe for his invasion of Russia in 1812. At its peak, the Grande Armee consisted of more than 554,000 men.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2000, 24-year-old golfer Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open by 15 strokes, the largest margin of victory ever in a major.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “No good movie is too long and no bad movie is short enough.” -- Roger Ebert
TODAY’S NUMBER: 23 -- minutes of music per side the first commercial LPs were formatted to play.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (June 14) and last quarter moon (June 20).
