Today is the 155th day of 2022 and the 77th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Merrill (1917-2004), opera singer; Dennis Weaver (1924-2006), actor; Ruth Westheimer (1928- ), therapist/media personality; Bruce Dern (1936- ), actor; Mortimer Zuckerman (1937- ), publisher/real estate executive; Michelle Phillips (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Keith David (1956- ), actor; John Hockenberry (1956- ), journalist/author; Noah Wyle (1971- ), actor; Rob Huebel (1972- ), actor/comedian; Russell Brand (1975- ), comedian/actor; Angelina Jolie (1975- ), actress; T.J. Miller (1981- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The AFL-CIO estimates that union members earn 27% higher wages than their nonunion counterparts.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1927, the United States won golf’s first-ever Ryder Cup at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Before you build a better mousetrap, it helps to know if there are any mice out there.” -- Mortimer Zuckerman
TODAY’S NUMBER: 21 -- Pulitzer Prizes normally awarded each year. Online-only news organizations were eligible for 14 journalism prizes for the first time in 2009.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.