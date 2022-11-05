Today is the 309th day of 2022 and the 45th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ida Tarbell (1857-1944), journalist; Roy Rogers (1911-1998), actor/singer; Vivien Leigh (1913-1967), actress; Art Garfunkel (1941- ), singer; Sam Shepard (1943-2017), playwright/actor; Bill Walton (1952- ), basketball player/commentator; Bryan Adams (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Tilda Swinton (1960- ), actress; Famke Janssen (1965- ), actress; Sam Rockwell (1968- ), actor; Bubba Watson (1978- ), golfer; Kevin Jonas (1987- ), musician; Odell Beckham Jr. (1992- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: American inventor George B. Selden patented the first automobile on this day in 1895.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1994, 45-year-old George Foreman knocked out 26-year-old Michael Moorer to become the oldest boxer to win the heavyweight championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The most authentic endings are the ones which are already revolving towards another beginning. That’s genius.” -- Sam Shepard
TODAY’S NUMBER: $100 -- amount of the fine levied against suffragist Susan B. Anthony for voting, which was illegal for women, on this day in 1872.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
