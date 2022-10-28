Today is the 302nd day of 2022 and the 38th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Fanny Brice (1891-1951), singer/comedian; Bill Mauldin (1921-2003), cartoonist; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (1938- ), Liberian president; Bob Ross (1942-1995), painter/instructor; Richard Dreyfuss (1947- ), actor; Lee Child (1954- ), author; Dan Castellaneta (1957- ), actor; David Remnick (1958- ), journalist/editor; Joely Fisher (1967- ), actress; Winona Ryder (1971- ), actress; Gabrielle Union (1972- ), actress; Ben Foster (1980- ), actor; India Eisley (1993- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was Africa’s first female elected head of state.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1960, Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) made his professional boxing debut, winning a six-round decision over Tunney Hunsaker.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “People don’t know what to do with you if you are not trying to assimilate.” -- Gabrielle Union, “We’re Going To Need More Wine”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 77 -- age of astronaut John Glenn when he flew into orbit aboard the space shuttle Discovery on this day in 1998, 37 years after he became the first American to orbit the Earth.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 31).
