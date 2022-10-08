Today is the 281st day of 2022 and the 17th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Otto Heinrich Warburg (1883-1970), physiologist/physician; Frank Herbert (1920-1986), author; Harvey Pekar (1939-2010), writer; Jesse Jackson (1941- ), civil rights leader; Chevy Chase (1943- ), comedian/actor; R.L. Stine (1943- ), children’s author; Sigourney Weaver (1949- ), actress; Darrell Hammond (1955- ), actor/comedian; Matt Damon (1970- ), actor; Nick Cannon (1980- ), actor/TV personality; Bruno Mars (1985- ), singer; Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. (1993- ), race car driver; Bella Thorne (1997- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire, a fire in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, (about 250 miles outside of Chicago) destroyed the town and claimed more than 1,200 lives.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1956, the New York Yankees’ Don Larsen pitched the first and only perfect World Series game, against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The mind commands the body and it obeys. The mind orders itself and meets resistance.” -- Frank Herbert, “Dune”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $33.2 billion -- estimated cost (in 2022 dollars) of the Manhattan Project, which developed the first atomic bombs, through August 1945.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 2) and full moon (Oct. 9).
