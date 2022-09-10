Today is the 254th day of 2022 and the 83rd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: O. Henry (1862-1910), short-story writer; D.H. Lawrence (1885-1930), author; Paul “Bear” Bryant (1913-1983), football coach; Tom Landry (1924-2000), football coach; Brian De Palma (1940- ), film director; Tony Gilroy (1956- ), filmmaker; Virginia Madsen (1961- ), actress; Moby (1965- ), singer-songwriter; Harry Connick Jr. (1967- ), actor/singer-songwriter; Ludacris (1977- ), rapper/actor; Ed Reed (1978- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: John Tyler was the first vice president to assume the presidency because of a sitting president’s death. During the term he served, after William Henry Harrison’s monthlong presidency, Tyler was often referred to slightingly as “His Accidency” or “Acting President.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, Pete Rose broke Ty Cobb’s record with his 4,192nd career hit.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Those that go searching for love only make manifest their own lovelessness, and the loveless never find love, only the loving find love, and they never have to seek for it.” -- D.H. Lawrence
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4,256 -- total career hits for Pete Rose, which remains the Major League Baseball record.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 10) and last quarter moon (Sept. 17).
