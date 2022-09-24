Today is the 268th day of 2022 and the fourth day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Faulkner (1897-1962), author; Walter “Red” Smith (1905-1982), sportswriter; Phil Rizzuto (1917-2007), baseball player/broadcaster; Barbara Walters (1929- ), TV journalist; Shel Silverstein (1930-1999), author; Michael Douglas (1944- ), actor; Mark Hamill (1951- ), actor; Christopher Reeve (1952-2004), actor; Heather Locklear (1961- ), actress; Scottie Pippen (1965- ), basketball player; Will Smith (1968- ), actor/rapper; Catherine Zeta-Jones (1969- ), actress; T.I. (1980- ), rapper; Donald Glover (1983- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Of the 165 nominations to the Supreme Court since 1789, 12 were rejected by the Senate.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1882, Providence and Worcester competed in Major League Baseball’s first doubleheader.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Memory believes before knowing remembers. Believes longer than recollects, longer than knowing even wonders.” -- William Faulkner, “Light in August”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $813 million -- estimated total cost of the Mars Observer mission, launched on this day in 1992. The probe failed 11 months later, three days prior to its orbital insertion around Mars.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (Sept. 25).
