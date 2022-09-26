Today is the 269th day of 2022 and the fifth day of autumn.
ITODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Johnny Appleseed (1774-1845), environmentalist; Ivan Pavlov (1849-1936), physiologist; T.S. Eliot (1888-1965), writer; George Gershwin (1898-1937), composer; Jack LaLanne (1914-2011), fitness expert; Marty Robbins (1925-1982), singer-songwriter; Olivia Newton-John (1948-2022), actress/singer; Linda Hamilton (1956- ), actress; Jim Caviezel (1968- ), actor; Serena Williams (1981- ), tennis player; Lilly Singh (1988- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: “Abbey Road,” the last album for which all four members of The Beatles participated in the recording sessions, was released on this day in 1969.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1983, the Royal Perth Yacht Club’s Australia II won the America’s Cup, becoming the first non-American winner in the cup’s 132-year history.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “We die to each other daily. What we know of other people is only our memory of the moments during which we knew them. ... We must also remember that at every meeting we are meeting a stranger.” -- T.S. Eliot, “The Cocktail Party”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 732 -- performances of “West Side Story” during its original Broadway run, which opened on this day in 1957 and closed on June 27, 1959.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 2).
