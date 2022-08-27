Today is the 240th day of 2022 and the 69th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832), author; Bruno Bettelheim (1903-1990), psychologist; Jack Kirby (1917-1994), writer/comics artist; Donald O’Connor (1925-2003), actor/performer; Ben Gazzara (1930-2012), actor; Lou Piniella (1943- ), baseball player/manager; Luis Guzman (1956- ), actor; Scott Hamilton (1958- ), figure skater; David Fincher (1962- ), film director; Shania Twain (1965- ), singer-songwriter; Jack Black (1969- ), actor/musician; LeAnn Rimes (1982- ), singer-songwriter; Quvenzhane Wallis (2003- ), actress/author.
TODAY’S FACT: The first issue of Scientific American was published on this day in 1845.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1977, Brazilian soccer superstar Pele played in his last competitive game, leading his New York Cosmos team to a win over the Seattle Sounders 2-1 for the National American Soccer League championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I feel my characters are valid, my characters are people, my characters have hope. Hope is the thing that’ll take us through.” -- Jack Kirby
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2.4 -- square miles of land that makes up Midway Atoll.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 27) and first quarter moon (Sept. 3).
