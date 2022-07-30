Today is the 212th day of 2022 and the 41st day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Friedman (1912-2006), economist; Primo Levi (1919-1987), chemist/author; Geoffrey Lewis (1935-2015), actor; Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1951- ), tennis player; Michael Biehn (1956- ), actor; Mark Cuban (1958- ), Dallas Mavericks owner; Wesley Snipes (1962- ), actor; J.K. Rowling (1965- ), author; Zac Brown (1978- ), musician; B.J. Novak (1979- ), actor; DeMarcus Ware (1982- ), football player; Charlie Carver (1988- ), actor; A.J. Green (1988- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The first U.S. patent was issued to inventor Samuel Hopkins on this day in 1790, for a process of making potash, an ingredient used in fertilizer.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2012, American swimmer Michael Phelps broke Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s long-standing career Olympic medal record, winning his 19th medal with a victory in the 4-x-200 relay.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I live in my house as I live inside my skin: I know more beautiful, more ample, more sturdy and more picturesque skins, but it would seem to me unnatural to exchange them for mine. “ -- Primo Levi
TODAY’S NUMBER: 11 million -- estimated population of Cuba in 2022.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (July 28) and first quarter moon (Aug. 5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.