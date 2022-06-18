Today is the 170th day of 2022 and the 92nd day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), philosopher/scientist; Moe Howard (1897-1975), actor; Lou Gehrig (1903-1941), baseball player; Lester Flatt (1914-1979), bluegrass guitarist; Salman Rushdie (1947- ), author; Phylicia Rashad (1948- ), actress; Kathleen Turner (1954- ), actress; Paula Abdul (1962- ), singer/TV personality; Boris Johnson (1964- ), British prime minister; Dirk Nowitzki (1978- ), basketball player; Zoe Saldana (1978- ), actress; Macklemore (1983- ), rapper; Paul Dano (1984- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Juneteenth has been celebrated as an official state holiday in Texas since 1980.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1846, the New York Nine defeated the New York Knickerbockers by a score of 23-1 at Elysian Fields in Hoboken, New Jersey. The game is widely regarded as the first officially recorded baseball game under codified rules in the United States.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I put myself in the place of the listener when editing my writing. The last thing that I want to do is be preached at and told who to be or what to think when listening to an artist. However, I do want to be inspired.” -- Macklemore
TODAY’S NUMBER: 83 -- days for which senators in opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Act filibustered the bill.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (June 14) and last quarter moon (June 20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.