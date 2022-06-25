Today is the 177th day of 2022 and the sixth day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Thomson, Baron Kelvin (1824-1907), physicist; Pearl S. Buck (1892-1973), author; Peter Lorre (1904-1964), actor; Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1911-1956), athlete/golfer; Milton Glaser (1929-2020), graphic designer; Greg LeMond (1961- ), cyclist; Sean Hayes (1970- ), actor; Nick Offerman (1970- ), actor; Gretchen Wilson (1973- ), singer; Derek Jeter (1974- ), baseball player; Ryan Tedder (1979- ), singer-songwriter; Jason Schwartzman (1980- ), actor; Aubrey Plaza (1984- ), actress; Ariana Grande (1993- ), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: The United Nations currently has 193 member states.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1944, a “tri-cornered” exhibition baseball game to raise money for the war effort featured the New York-based Yankees, Dodgers and Giants. In nine innings of play, each team batted for 18 outs, played defense for 18 outs and watched for 18 outs. The Dodgers won the game with five runs, the Yankees scored one run and the Giants were shut out.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible -- and achieve it, generation after generation.” -- Pearl S. Buck
TODAY’S NUMBER: $0 -- amount graphic designer Milton Glaser charged the New York state tourism board for designing the “I (heart) New York” logo in 1977.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).
