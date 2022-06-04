Today is the 156th day of 2022 and the 78th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adam Smith (1723-1790), economist/philosopher; John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946), economist; Richard Scarry (1919-1994), children’s author; Bill Moyers (1934- ), TV journalist/author; Spalding Gray (1941-2004), actor/writer; Ken Follett (1949- ), author; Suze Orman (1951- ), financial adviser/author; Kathleen Kennedy (1953- ), film producer; Kenny G (1956- ), musician; Jeff Garlin (1962- ), actor/comedian; Rick Riordan (1964- ), author; Brian McKnight (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Mark Wahlberg (1971- ), actor; Pete Wentz (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician.
TODAY’S FACT: The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 6.5 million Americans age 65 or older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2022.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1993, Julie Krone rode Colonial Affair to victory in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first female jockey ever to win a Triple Crown race.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The greater their ignorance, the stronger their opinions.” -- Ken Follett, “Edge of Eternity”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 21 -- approximate percentage of the Israeli population that is Arab.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).
