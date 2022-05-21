Today is the 142nd day of 2022 and the 64th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Sturgeon (1783-1850), physicist/inventor; Richard Wagner (1813-1883), composer; Mary Cassatt (1844-1926), artist; Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930), physician/author; Herge (1907-1983), cartoonist; Laurence Olivier (1907-1989), actor/director; Charles Aznavour (1924-2018), singer-songwriter/actor; Morrissey (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Naomi Campbell (1970- ), model/actress; Ginnifer Goodwin (1978- ), actress; Maggie Q (1979- ), actress; Apolo Ohno (1982- ), speed skater.
TODAY’S FACT: On this day in 2011, an EF5 tornado struck Joplin, Missouri, killing 162 and causing $2.8 billion in damages. It remains the costliest and seventh-deadliest tornado in U.S. history.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2003, Annika Sorenstam became the first woman golfer since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945 to officially compete against men at a PGA tour event.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes.” -- Arthur Conan Doyle, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4,531 -- episodes of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” hosted by Johnny Carson, who began his tenure as host in 1962. Carson hosted his final show on this day in 1992.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (May 22).
