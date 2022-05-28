Today is the 149th day of 2022 and the 71st day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Henry (1736-1799), attorney/politician; G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), writer; Bob Hope (1903-2003), comedian/actor; John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), 35th U.S. president; Bob Simon (1941-2015), journalist; Danny Elfman (1953- ), composer; Annette Bening (1958- ), actress; Rupert Everett (1959- ), actor; Melissa Etheridge (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Tosh (1975- ), comedian/TV personality; Carmelo Anthony (1984- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Rhode Island’s constitution identifies the state’s official name as the “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, Rickey Henderson stole his 893rd base, breaking Ty Cobb’s American League career stolen base record.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “A good novel tells us the truth about its hero; but a bad novel tells us the truth about its author.” -- G.K. Chesterton
TODAY’S NUMBER: 19 -- Academy Awards ceremonies for which legendary entertainer Bob Hope served as host or co-host.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).
