Today is the 289th day of 2022 and the 25th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Noah Webster (1758-1843), lexicographer; Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), playwright; David Ben-Gurion (1886-1973), statesman/first Israeli prime minister; Eugene O’Neill (1888-1953), playwright; Angela Lansbury (1925-2022 ), actress; Gunter Grass (1927-2015), author; Suzanne Somers (1946- ), actress; Bob Weir (1947- ), musician; Tim Robbins (1958- ), actor; Manute Bol (1962-2010), basketball player/activist; John Mayer (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Sue Bird (1980- ), basketball player; Bryce Harper (1992- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1986, Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner reached the summit of Lhotse in Nepal, becoming the first climber to ascend all 14 of the world’s “eight-thousanders” -- mountain peaks more than 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) above sea level.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1969, the 8-year-old New York Mets won the World Series over the Baltimore Orioles.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” -- Oscar Wilde
TODAY’S NUMBER: 9 -- countries thought to have nuclear-weapon capabilities in 2021 (the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel).
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 9) and last quarter moon (Oct. 17).
