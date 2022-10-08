Today is the 282nd day of 2022 and the 18th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alastair Sim (1900-1976), actor; John Lennon (1940-1980), singer-songwriter; Jackson Browne (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Sharon Osbourne (1952- ), media personality; Tony Shalhoub (1953- ), actor; Scott Bakula (1954- ), actor; Mike Singletary (1958- ), football player; Guillermo del Toro (1964- ), director; Steve McQueen (1969- ), filmmaker; Annika Sorenstam (1970- ), golfer; Brandon Routh (1979- ), actor; Bella Hadid (1996- ), model.
TODAY’S FACT: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” is the longest-running show in the history of Broadway, with 13,741 performances as of Sept. 20, 2022. Its 35-year run is set to end on Feb. 18, 2023.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1915, Woodrow Wilson became the first sitting president to attend a World Series game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “For me, real life is hard work. Making movies is like a vacation for my soul.” -- Guillermo del Toro
TODAY’S NUMBER: 36,491 -- marble bricks used to build the Washington Monument.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (Oct. 9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.