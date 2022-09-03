Today is the 247th day of 2022 and the 76th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Wright (1908-1960), author; Paul Harvey (1918-2009), radio broadcaster; Dick York (1928-1992), actor; Tom Watson (1949- ), professional golfer; Drew Pinsky (1958- ), radio/TV host; Damon Wayans (1960- ), actor/comedian; Mike Piazza (1968- ), baseball player; Mark Ronson (1975- ), musician/songwriter/producer; Wes Bentley (1978- ), actor; Beyonce Knowles (1981- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Whitney Cummings (1982- ), actress/comedian; Kyle Mooney (1984- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: Graduate students Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed paperwork to incorporate Google, their 2-year-old research project, on this day in 1998.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, American swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals at a single Olympic Games.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Men can starve from a lack of self-realization as much as they can from a lack of bread.” -- Richard Wright, “Native Son”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4 million -- estimated population of the city of Los Angeles in 2022.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 3) and full moon (Sept. 10).
