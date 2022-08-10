Today is the 223rd day of 2022 and the 52nd day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Atchison (1807-1886), legislator; Enid Blyton (1897-1968), children’s author; Alex Haley (1921-1992), historian/author; Arlene Dahl (1925-2021), actress; Steve Wozniak (1950- ), Apple co-founder; Hulk Hogan (1953- ), wrestler/actor; David Brooks (1961- ), journalist; Viola Davis (1965- ), actress; Joe Rogan (1967- ), actor/comedian; Anna Gunn (1968- ), actress; Chris Hemsworth (1983- ), actor; Pablo Sandoval (1986- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The Mall of America, which opened in Bloomington, Minnesota, on this day in 1992, cost $650 million to build and generates more than $50 million in taxes for the state each year.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, Carl Lewis replicated Jesse Owens’ 1936 performance at the Summer Olympics by winning his fourth and final gold medal, all in the same track events Owens had won nearly 50 years earlier.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Humility is the awareness that there’s a lot you don’t know and that a lot of what you think you know is distorted or wrong.” -- David Brooks, “The Road to Character”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,545 -- federal prisoners interned at Alcatraz during its 28-year use as a prison.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (Aug. 11).
