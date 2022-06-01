Today is the 153rd day of 2022 and the 75th day of spring.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marquis de Sade (1740-1814), author/politician; Pope Pius X (1835-1914); Thomas Hardy (1840-1928), poet/novelist; Edward Elgar (1857-1934), composer; Johnny Weissmuller (1904-1984), swimmer/actor; Charlie Watts (1941-2021), drummer; Marvin Hamlisch (1944-2012), composer; Andy Cohen (1968- ), TV host; Wayne Brady (1972- ), actor/comedian; Zachary Quinto (1977- ), actor; Dominic Cooper (1978- ), actor; Justin Long (1978- ), actor; Morena Baccarin (1979- ), actress; Fabrizio Moretti (1980- ), musician; Abby Wambach (1980- ), soccer player.
TODAY’S FACT: The White House has hosted 18 weddings, nine of which were for children of sitting presidents.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1935, baseball legend Babe Ruth retired after 22 seasons, finishing his career with seven World Series titles and 714 home runs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “My idea is that there is music in the air, music all around us, the world is full of it and you simply take as much as you require.” -- Edward Elgar
TODAY’S NUMBER: 336,337 -- official American Indian population in 1920, according to the U.S. census.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.