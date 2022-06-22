Today is the 174th day of 2022 and the third day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: June Carter Cash (1929-2003), singer-songwriter; Clarence Thomas (1948- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Randy Jackson (1956- ), musician/TV personality; Frances McDormand (1957- ), actress; Joel Edgerton (1974- ), actor; Jason Mraz (1977- ), singer-songwriter; LaDanian Tomlinson (1979- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: Host country Greece won 47 medals, more than any other participating country, at the first modern Summer Olympics in 1896.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1917, Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth walked the first batter of a game against the Washington Senators. When Ruth was ejected for arguing the call, he punched the umpire. When play resumed, the base runner was thrown out attempting to steal. Ruth’s replacement, Ernie Shore, then retired all 26 batters he faced.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When the sun is shining, I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome.” -- Wilma Rudolph
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,400 -- length (in feet) of high-wire artist Nik Wallenda’s tightrope walk across the Little Colorado River Gorge, near the Grand Canyon, on this day in 2013. Wallenda completed the walk in 22 minutes, 54 seconds during a live television broadcast that peaked at a viewership of 13 million.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 20) and new moon (June 28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.