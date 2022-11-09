Today is the 314th day of 2022 and the 50th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Luther (1483-1546), leader of the Protestant Reformation; William Hogarth (1697-1764), painter/engraver; Claude Rains (1889-1967), actor; Richard Burton (1925-1984), actor; Ennio Morricone (1928-2020), composer; Tim Rice (1944- ), lyricist; Neil Gaiman (1960- ), author; Tracy Morgan (1968- ), actor/comedian; Ellen Pompeo (1969- ), actress; Walton Goggins (1971- ), actor; Brittany Murphy (1977-2009), actress; Eve (1978- ), rapper/producer; Miranda Lambert (1983- ), singer; Taron Egerton (1989- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In 2021, the annual U.S.-China trade deficit was $354 billion, up 14 percent from the 2020 deficit of $310 billion.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, the NBA’s Phoenix Suns scored a record 107 first-half points in their 173-143 win over the Denver Nuggets, just three days after the Nuggets had set the record with 90 first-half points against the San Antonio Spurs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “People think dreams aren’t real just because they aren’t made of matter, of particles. Dreams are real. But they are made of viewpoints, of images, of memories and puns and lost hopes.” -- Neil Gaiman
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1 -- China’s rank in the World Trade Organization’s 2020 list of the leading exporters in world merchandise trade, with a 14.7% share. The United States was No. 2, with 8.1%.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 8) and last quarter moon (Nov. 16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.