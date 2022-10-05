Today is the 279th day of 2022 and the 15th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jenny Lind (1820-1887), opera singer; George Westinghouse (1846-1914), engineer/inventor; Le Corbusier (1887-1965), architect; Helen Wills (1905-1998), tennis player; Carole Lombard (1908-1942), actress; Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), explorer; Tony Dungy (1955- ), football coach; Elisabeth Shue (1963- ), actress; Ioan Gruffudd (1973- ), actor; Jeremy Sisto (1974- ), actor; Ricky Hatton (1978- ), boxer; Olivia Thirlby (1986- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: George Westinghouse formed more than 60 companies to market his inventions, which were collectively estimated to have been worth $120 million in 1900.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1926, Babe Ruth hit three home runs in Game 4 of the World Series, setting a record that still stands and leading the New York Yankees to a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “One learns more from listening than speaking. And both the wind and the people who continue to live close to nature still have much to tell us which we cannot hear within university walls.” -- Thor Heyerdahl
TODAY’S NUMBER: 46,505 -- total miles traveled by author/explorer Jason Lewis during the first human-powered circumnavigation of the world on record, which began in 1994 and was completed on this day in 2007.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 2) and full moon (Oct. 9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.