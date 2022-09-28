Today is the 272nd day of 2022 and the eighth day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Caravaggio (1571-1610), painter; Gene Autry (1907-1998), singer/actor; Jerry Lee Lewis (1935- ), singer-songwriter; Madeline Kahn (1942-1999), actress; Ian McShane (1942- ), actor; Lech Walesa (1943- ), labor leader/politician; Bryant Gumbel (1948- ), TV journalist; Ann Bancroft (1955- ), author/explorer; Russell Peters (1970- ), actor/comedian; Zachary Levi (1980- ), actor; Kevin Durant (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” is widely considered to be the first modern novel. It was initially published in two volumes in 1605 and 1615.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1951, NBC broadcast a college football game between Duke University and the University of Pittsburgh. It was the first live sporting event to be televised nationwide.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “For neither good nor evil can last forever; and so it follows that as evil has lasted a long time, good must now be close at hand.” -- Miguel de Cervantes, “Don Quixote”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 777.68 -- points lost by the Dow Jones Industrial Average on this day in 2008, following the bankruptcies of the financial services companies Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 2).
