Today is the 236th day of 2022 and the 65th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Vince McMahon (1945- ), wrestling promoter; Cal Ripken Jr. (1960- ), baseball player; Marlee Matlin (1965- ), actress; Dave Chappelle (1973- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1891, Thomas Edison filed a patent for his Kinetograph motion picture camera and the Kinetoscope viewer.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the sport for gambling on Major League Baseball games.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When we’re talking about diversity, it’s not a box to check. It is a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us.” -- Ana DuVernay
TODAY’S NUMBER: 5 -- dwarf planets in our solar system currently recognized by the International Astronomical Union: Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 18) and new moon (Aug. 27).
